Increasing losses over three years doesn't faze Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) investors as stock increases 4.5% this past week

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN); the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 22% in thirty days.

The recent uptick of 4.5% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Sunrun isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Sunrun grew revenue at 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it seems unlikely the 21% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sunrun shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 60% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sunrun better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Sunrun is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

