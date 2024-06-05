Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Gopeng Berhad (KLSE:GOPENG)

Key Insights

Gopeng Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 12th of June

Total pay for CEO Mohd bin Hashim includes RM1.04m salary

The overall pay is 603% above the industry average

Gopeng Berhad's three-year loss to shareholders was 18% while its EPS grew by 47% over the past three years

The underwhelming share price performance of Gopeng Berhad (KLSE:GOPENG) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 12th of June. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

See our latest analysis for Gopeng Berhad

How Does Total Compensation For Mohd bin Hashim Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Gopeng Berhad has a market capitalization of RM176m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM1.8m for the year to December 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We note that the salary of RM1.04m makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Malaysian Food industry with market capitalizations below RM940m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM259k. Hence, we can conclude that Mohd bin Hashim is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Mohd bin Hashim directly owns RM37m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.0m RM960k 57% Other RM783k RM840k 43% Total Compensation RM1.8m RM1.8m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 66% of total compensation represents salary and 34% is other remuneration. In Gopeng Berhad's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Story continues

Gopeng Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, Gopeng Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 47% per year. Its revenue is down 14% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Gopeng Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 18% for the shareholders, Gopeng Berhad would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 5 warning signs for Gopeng Berhad (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Switching gears from Gopeng Berhad, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.