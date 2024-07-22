Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited (Catalist:5CR)

Key Insights

Asiatic Group (Holdings) will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of July

CEO George Tan's total compensation includes salary of S$298.0k

The total compensation is 414% higher than the average for the industry

Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s EPS grew by 16% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 50%

The underwhelming share price performance of Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited (Catalist:5CR) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 29th of July could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For George Tan Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited has a market capitalization of S$9.7m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of S$298k for the year to March 2024. This was the same amount the CEO received in the prior year. Notably, the salary of S$298k is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Singapore Renewable Energy industry with market capitalizations below S$269m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was S$58k. Hence, we can conclude that George Tan is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, George Tan holds S$1.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2024 2024 Proportion (2024) Salary S$298k S$298k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation S$298k S$298k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. Speaking on a company level, Asiatic Group (Holdings) prefers to tread along a traditional path, disbursing all compensation through a salary. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 16% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 8.5% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -50% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Asiatic Group (Holdings) rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Asiatic Group (Holdings) you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

Important note: Asiatic Group (Holdings) is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

