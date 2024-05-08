Increases to BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Key Insights

BlackRock will host its Annual General Meeting on 15th of May

Total pay for CEO Larry Fink includes US$1.50m salary

The total compensation is 59% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, BlackRock's EPS grew by 4.5% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 0.1%

In the past three years, shareholders of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have seen a loss on their investment. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 15th of May. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Larry Fink Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that BlackRock, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$116b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$27m for the year to December 2023. That's a notable decrease of 18% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.5m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Capital Markets industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$17m. Hence, we can conclude that Larry Fink is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Larry Fink directly owns US$314m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.5m US$1.5m 6% Other US$25m US$31m 94% Total Compensation US$27m US$33m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 10% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 90% of the pie. BlackRock sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

BlackRock, Inc.'s Growth

BlackRock, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 4.5% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.3%.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has BlackRock, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 0.1% over three years, some BlackRock, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for BlackRock that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

