Should You Increase Your Holdings in Boston Omaha (BOC)?

Investment management company River Oak Capital recently released its second-half 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the fund returned 8.3% compared to 26.3% for the S&P 500, 16.9% for the Russell 2000, and 9.3% for the Russell Microcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

River Oak Capital featured stocks such as Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business. On February 16, 2024, Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) stock closed at $15.76 per share. One-month return of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) was -0.51%, and its shares lost 37.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) has a market capitalization of $493.367 million.

River Oak Capital stated the following regarding Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) is a holding company that divides itself into four main segments: Billboard, Insurance, Broadband and Asset Management. It is our third largest position in the fund and now has a market cap of $495m. Earlier this year, I went to the Boston Omaha shareholder meeting where I was able to briefly catch up with co-CEO’s Adam Peterson and Alex Rozek as well as connect with a few of their key team members. Over the past few years, I have also spent time with Gary Solomon - Chairman of Crescent Bank, Tal Keinan - CEO of Sky Harbour, and Ben Elkins - CEO of Airebeam. Each of their companies are backed by Boston Omaha. Not only are all three impressive individuals who are top of class in their industry but what truly amazed me is they each had almost identical feedback on their wonderful partnership with Adam and Alex..." (Click here to read the full text)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) was held by 10 hedge fund portfolios, up from 8 in the previous quarter, according to our database. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

