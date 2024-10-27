Should Income Investors Look At Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

In This Article:
It looks like Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Targa Resources' shares on or after the 31st of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.
The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.75 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Targa Resources has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of US$165.96. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.
Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Targa Resources paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Targa Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Targa Resources paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 121%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.
Targa Resources paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Targa Resources's ability to maintain its dividend.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Targa Resources's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 65% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.
Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Targa Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Targa Resources is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.
The Bottom Line
Is Targa Resources worth buying for its dividend? The best dividend stocks typically boast a long history of growing earnings per share (EPS) via a combination of earnings growth and buybacks. That's why we're glad to see Targa Resources growing its EPS, buying back stock and paying out a reasonable percentage of its earnings as dividends. However, we note with some concern that it paid out 121% of its free cash flow last year, which is uncomfortably high and makes us wonder why the company chose to spend even more cash on buybacks. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Targa Resources from a dividend perspective.
If you're not too concerned about Targa Resources's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Targa Resources and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
