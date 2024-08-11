Should Income Investors Look At Credit Bureau Asia Limited (SGX:TCU) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Credit Bureau Asia Limited (SGX:TCU) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Credit Bureau Asia's shares on or after the 15th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Credit Bureau Asia has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current stock price of S$0.90. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 77% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (85%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Credit Bureau Asia's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Credit Bureau Asia's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Credit Bureau Asia has delivered an average of 5.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Credit Bureau Asia is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Credit Bureau Asia worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Credit Bureau Asia's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 77% and 85% respectively. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Credit Bureau Asia today.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Credit Bureau Asia and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

