Income Investors Should Know That Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Kimberly-Clark investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.88 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kimberly-Clark stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of US$133.30. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kimberly-Clark's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kimberly-Clark has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 87% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kimberly-Clark generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 61% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Kimberly-Clark's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Kimberly-Clark earnings per share are up 6.2% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kimberly-Clark has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Kimberly-Clark worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Kimberly-Clark paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Kimberly-Clark from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Kimberly-Clark, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Kimberly-Clark that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

