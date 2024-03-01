Income Investors Should Know That Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Computer Modelling Group's shares before the 6th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Computer Modelling Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of CA$10.10. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Computer Modelling Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Computer Modelling Group paid out 67% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 65% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Computer Modelling Group, with earnings per share up 2.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Computer Modelling Group has seen its dividend decline 6.3% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Computer Modelling Group is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Computer Modelling Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Computer Modelling Group paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into Computer Modelling Group, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Computer Modelling Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

