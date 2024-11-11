GuruFocus.com

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ICPVF) (FY 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Record Performance Amid Challenges

  • Statutory Result After Tax: Loss of EUR $311 million, primarily due to non-cash impairments in the fertilizer business.

  • EBIT: $580 million, reflecting an 18% improvement on fiscal year '23.

  • EBITDA: $925 million on a continuing operations basis.

  • Dividend: Final dividend of 6.3 per share, unfranked, with a total ordinary dividend of 10.6 per share for fiscal year '24.

  • Capital Expenditure: $379 million, 23% lower than the previous year.

  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 0.8 times.

  • Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific EBIT: $257 million, up $69 million from the prior year, with an EBIT margin of just over 17%.

  • Dyno Nobel Americas EBIT: $132 million, a 13% increase from the prior year.

  • Fertilizer Distribution EBIT: Record performance driven by volume and margin improvements.

  • Transformation Program Uplift: $64 million EBIT improvement in fiscal year '24.

  • Capital Return Program: $649 million returned, with $751 million remaining.

  • ROIC Including Goodwill: Increased from 6.1% to 6.3%.

Release Date: November 10, 2024

Positive Points

  • Incitec Pivot Ltd (ICPVF) reported record earnings in its Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific explosives business and fertilizer distribution business, highlighting strong operational performance.

  • The company's transformation project has exceeded expectations, delivering a $64 million EBIT improvement in fiscal year 2024.

  • Incitec Pivot Ltd (ICPVF) announced a final dividend of 6.3 cents per share, maintaining a 50% payout ratio, which reflects strong capital management.

  • The company has made significant progress on its $1.4 billion capital return program, having returned $649 million to shareholders so far.

  • The company's advanced technology and strong customer partnerships are driving growth, particularly in the metals markets, and positioning it well for future demand.

Negative Points

  • Incitec Pivot Ltd (ICPVF) reported a statutory net loss after tax of $311 million, primarily due to non-cash impairments in its fertilizer business.

  • Safety performance has been below expectations, with a TRIF of 1.08, which includes a fatal road incident, exceeding the fiscal year 2024 target of 0.8.

  • The company's fertilizer business has been impacted by uncertainty over gas prices in Australia, leading to impairments and operational challenges.

  • The strategic review of the Phosphate Hill asset is complex and ongoing, with no resolution expected before September 2025.

  • The company faces a heightened program of plant turnarounds in fiscal year 2025, which is expected to negatively impact earnings.

