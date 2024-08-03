Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

One thing we could say about the analysts on Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Inchcape's ten analysts is for revenues of UK£11b in 2024, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 9.1% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 13% to UK£0.77. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£12b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.82 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of UK£10.94, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Inchcape's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.2% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 0.2% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Inchcape, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Inchcape after today.

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

