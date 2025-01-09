'Incalculably small' amount of diesel visible at site of 8,000-litre B.C. spill

Aerial surveillance over an area where thousands of litres of diesel was spilled last month off Vancouver Island shows most of the fuel is no longer visible on the water.

An update from officials managing the spill says a flight over Lutes Creek near Zeballos, B.C., spotted "an incalculably small" volume of sheen in proximity to the fish farm where up to 8,000 litres spilled into the water on Dec. 14.

It says observers spotted no sheen in proximity to shorelines and minute amount "of weathered sheen" along the tide line of Esperanza Inlet.

But the statement says experts are waiting for a low tide to take samples for testing and a spokesman with B.C.'s Ministry of Environment says that data won't be available for a couple of weeks.

Human error during a fuel transfer is blamed for the spill at the Grieg Seafood fish farm and the company says in a statement that it is reviewing its policies and procedures following the spill.

The spill prompted the nearby Ehattesaht First Nation to close the Zeballos Inlet to clam harvesting.

Environmental group Living Oceans Society said at the time of the spill that although diesel fuel evaporates fairly rapidly, it still leaves behind a residue of heavier substances that can contaminate shellfish.

A statement from the First Nation's chief and council in December said spills of this type are unacceptable and far to common, and that it would be issuing new directives to companies that handle fuel in its territory.

Tahsis Mayor Martin Davis said his community, about 20 kilometres from the spill site, has not seen fuel wash up on its shores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press