Inari Amertron Berhad's (KLSE:INARI) institutional shareholders had a great week as one-year returns increased after a 4.5% gain last week

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Inari Amertron Berhad implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 13 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Last week’s 4.5% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. One-year return to shareholders is currently 3.9% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Inari Amertron Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Inari Amertron Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Inari Amertron Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Inari Amertron Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Inari Amertron Berhad. Insas Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 9.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Kean Lau, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

