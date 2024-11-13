Inari Amertron Berhad's (KLSE:INARI) institutional shareholders had a great week as one-year returns increased after a 4.5% gain last week
Key Insights
-
Institutions' substantial holdings in Inari Amertron Berhad implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price
-
51% of the business is held by the top 13 shareholders
-
Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business
Every investor in Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Last week’s 4.5% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. One-year return to shareholders is currently 3.9% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Inari Amertron Berhad.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Inari Amertron Berhad?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Inari Amertron Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Inari Amertron Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Inari Amertron Berhad. Insas Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 9.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Kean Lau, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.
A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Inari Amertron Berhad
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
We can see that insiders own shares in Inari Amertron Berhad. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth RM462m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Inari Amertron Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 11% of the Inari Amertron Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Inari Amertron Berhad you should be aware of.
