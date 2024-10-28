Inari Amertron Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.48b (up 9.2% from FY 2023).

Net income: RM300.2m (down 7.2% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 20% (down from 24% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.08 (down from RM0.087 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Inari Amertron Berhad Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 11%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Singapore segment contributing a total revenue of RM1.30b (88% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM1.16b amounted to 78% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM92.9m (113% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of RM58.6m. Explore how INARI's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Semiconductor industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Inari Amertron Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

