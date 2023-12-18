Improved Revenues Required Before UG Healthcare Corporation Limited (Catalist:8K7) Stock's 76% Jump Looks Justified

The UG Healthcare Corporation Limited (Catalist:8K7) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 76%. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 8.4% over the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, UG Healthcare may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x, since almost half of all companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Singapore have P/S ratios greater than 3.5x and even P/S higher than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

Check out our latest analysis for UG Healthcare

How UG Healthcare Has Been Performing

For example, consider that UG Healthcare's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on UG Healthcare will be hoping that this isn't the case so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on UG Healthcare's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is UG Healthcare's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as UG Healthcare's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 57%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 30% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Story continues

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 23% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we understand why UG Healthcare's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On UG Healthcare's P/S

UG Healthcare's recent share price jump still sees fails to bring its P/S alongside the industry median. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of UG Healthcare revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with UG Healthcare (including 1 which can't be ignored).

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.