Impressive Earnings May Not Tell The Whole Story For Envipco Holding (AMS:ENVI)

Despite announcing strong earnings, Envipco Holding N.V.'s (AMS:ENVI) stock was sluggish. We did some digging and found some worrying underlying problems.

One essential aspect of assessing earnings quality is to look at how much a company is diluting shareholders. In fact, Envipco Holding increased the number of shares on issue by 12% over the last twelve months by issuing new shares. That means its earnings are split among a greater number of shares. To celebrate net income while ignoring dilution is like rejoicing because you have a single slice of a larger pizza, but ignoring the fact that the pizza is now cut into many more slices. You can see a chart of Envipco Holding's EPS by clicking here.

A Look At The Impact Of Envipco Holding's Dilution On Its Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Unfortunately, we don't have any visibility into its profits three years back, because we lack the data. And even focusing only on the last twelve months, we don't have a meaningful growth rate because it made a loss a year ago, too. What we do know is that while it's great to see a profit over the last twelve months, that profit would have been better, on a per share basis, if the company hadn't needed to issue shares. So you can see that the dilution has had a bit of an impact on shareholders.

If Envipco Holding's EPS can grow over time then that drastically improves the chances of the share price moving in the same direction. But on the other hand, we'd be far less excited to learn profit (but not EPS) was improving. For that reason, you could say that EPS is more important that net income in the long run, assuming the goal is to assess whether a company's share price might grow.

Our Take On Envipco Holding's Profit Performance

Over the last year Envipco Holding issued new shares and so, there's a noteworthy divergence between EPS and net income growth. Because of this, we think that it may be that Envipco Holding's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. On the bright side, the company showed enough improvement to book a profit this year, after losing money last year. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. If you want to do dive deeper into Envipco Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Envipco Holding has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Envipco Holding's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

