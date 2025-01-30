Import surge seen curbing US economic growth in fourth quarter

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth likely slowed in the fourth quarter as imports surged and a strike at Boeing hurt spending on aircraft, though strong domestic demand will probably keep the Federal Reserve on a shallow interest rate cut path this year.

The advance gross domestic product (GDP) report from the Commerce Department on Thursday is also expected to show consumer spending maintaining a robust pace of growth last quarter. Consumer spending is being underpinned by a resilient labor market, which is churning out solid wage gains.

While the fourth-quarter growth pace would mark a slowdown of the brisk pace notched in the July-September quarter, the economy last year defied dire predictions of a recession that had been fanned by the U.S. central bank hiking rates by 5.25 percentage points in 2022 and 2023 to quell inflation.

The Fed on Wednesday left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range, having reduced it by 100 basis points since September. It removed a reference to inflation having "made progress" toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the economy "is strong overall." Dissatisfaction with the economy swept President Donald Trump to victory in the Nov. 5 election.

"The economy has done very well," said Brian Bethune, an Economics professor at Boston College. "Everybody has benefited, to some extent, but there still are some underlying issues in terms of distribution of employment, earnings and wealth."

GDP likely increased at a 2.6% annualized rate last quarter after accelerating at a 3.1% pace in the July-September quarter, a Reuters survey of economists showed. Estimates ranged from a 1.7% pace to a 3.2% rate.

The survey was concluded before data on Wednesday showed the goods trade deficit vaulted to a record high in December, which prompted the Atlanta Fed to slash its GDP forecast to a 2.3% rate from an earlier estimate of 3.2%.

Growth for the full year is estimated at 2.8%. The economy grew 2.9% in 2023. It is expanding well above the 1.8% rate that Fed policymakers view as the non-inflationary growth pace.

The Fed has forecast only two rate cuts this year, down from the four it had projected in September, when it embarked on its policy easing cycle.

That reflected uncertainty over the economic impact of fiscal, trade and immigration policies from the new Trump administration. Economists view the planned tax cuts, broad tariffs on imports and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants as inflationary. They expect economic growth to falter by the second half and inflation to rise.

