Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) delivers shareholders massive 50% CAGR over 5 years, surging 9.4% in the last week alone

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares for the last five years, while they gained 670%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 33% gain in the last three months. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Impinj investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

We don't think that Impinj's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Impinj saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 50% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Impinj have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Impinj shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 345% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 50% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Impinj better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Impinj you should know about.

