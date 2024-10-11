Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.5426

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of December to £0.5426. This takes the annual payment to 6.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Imperial Brands' Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Imperial Brands' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 52%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £1.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £1.47. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Imperial Brands Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Imperial Brands has been growing its earnings per share at 8.8% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Imperial Brands' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Imperial Brands that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

