Impax Asset Management Group PLC (STU:LW4) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating ...

Assets Under Management (AUM): GBP37.2 billion at the end of September 2024.

Net Outflows: GBP5.8 billion for the period, with significant outflows from the BNP Paribas channel.

Adjusted Operating Profit: GBP52.7 million.

Revenue: GBP170.1 million, a reduction of 4.7% from the prior year.

Operating Margin: 31%.

Diluted EPS: 32.2p.

Final Dividend: 22.9p per share, maintaining a flat full-year dividend.

Cash Balance: Close to GBP91 million at the end of the year.

Fixed Income AUM Growth: From GBP1.1 billion to a pro forma GBP2.7 billion with the SKY Harbor acquisition.

Headcount Increase: 5% increase in headcount, with 15 new hires, 8 of which were fixed income related.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

Impax Asset Management Group PLC (STU:LW4) maintained a resilient performance in challenging markets, with assets under management remaining flat at GBP37.2 billion.

The company has successfully maintained its dividend at 27.6p per share, reflecting financial stability.

Impax's focus on quality growth and mid-cap stocks is expected to benefit from a potential market rotation back in favor of these sectors.

The firm has expanded its fixed income capabilities through strategic acquisitions, increasing assets under management in this area from GBP1.1 billion to a pro forma GBP2.7 billion.

Impax has launched new thematic products and expanded its investment team, enhancing its global equity strategies and product offerings.

Negative Points

Impax experienced net outflows of GBP5.8 billion, primarily due to asset allocation shifts by BNP Paribas and other wholesale channels.

The company's revenue decreased by 4.7% to GBP170.1 million, despite maintaining flat assets under management.

Investment performance showed relative underperformance against generic indices due to the dominance of mega-cap tech stocks.

The fee margin has slightly decreased, operating within a corridor around 45 basis points, with expectations of a gradual downward drift.

Impax's North American business faced increased outflows, reflecting challenging market sentiment in the retail channel.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the fixed income margins, which are at 43 basis points, how sustainable do you think this is over the medium term? A: Ian Simm, CEO: The 43 basis points are relatively high but sustainable due to our focus on specialist areas like high yield and emerging market debt. We are confident in maintaining these margins, although future areas of fixed income might not attract similar margins depending on client interest.

