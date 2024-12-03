Immunovia AB (LTS:0G8X) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Advances and Financial ...

OpEx: Just over SEK30 million, a 20% reduction compared to the same quarter last year.

Cash Burn: SEK21 million for the quarter, down 40% relative to last year.

Cash Balance: SEK54 million at the end of Q3.

Rights Issue: Raised SEK52 million, net of issue costs, with a subscription level of 91%.

Test Sensitivity: 85% sensitivity in the model-development study.

Test Specificity: 98% specificity in the model-development study.

Comparison to CA19-9: 20 percentage points more sensitive than CA19-9.

Release Date: November 27, 2024

Positive Points

Immunovia AB (LTS:0G8X) achieved significant progress with their next-generation test, showing 85% sensitivity and 98% specificity in detecting pancreatic cancer.

The company successfully reduced operating expenses by 20% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to a 60% reduction in headcount costs.

Immunovia AB (LTS:0G8X) raised SEK52 million through a rights issue, exceeding expectations with a 91% subscription level.

The company has acquired over 1,000 blood samples for their clinical validation study, marking it as potentially the largest study of its kind in pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia AB (LTS:0G8X) plans to launch their test in the US market in the second half of 2025, targeting high-risk pancreatic cancer surveillance centers.

Negative Points

Cash burn is expected to increase in Q4 due to ongoing R&D activities, projected to be between SEK8 million to SEK10 million.

Revenue from the test is expected to be limited in 2025, with significant revenue anticipated only after reimbursement approval in 2026.

The company faces challenges in securing a strategic partner, as potential partners are waiting for clinical validation data before proceeding.

There is a risk that the clinical validation study may yield different results from the model-development study, which could impact future plans.

The need for additional clinical studies post-validation could delay broader market adoption and reimbursement processes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When do you expect a decision on the grant of the patent application that was submitted? A: The review of the patent application is currently on hold intentionally. We filed a provisional patent application to preserve our standing as the first to invent, allowing us to provide more data to support patentability. We expect action on this later in 2025.

Q: How will the changed political landscape in the US impact Immunovia as a Swedish company? A: We are preparing for success regardless of the political climate. For example, we are preparing for increased FDA regulatory oversight on lab-developed tests, despite uncertainties due to political changes.

