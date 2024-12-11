ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$6.13m (flat on 2Q 2024).

Net loss: CA$2.55m (loss narrowed by 2.6% from 2Q 2024).

CA$0.091 loss per share (improved from CA$0.10 loss in 2Q 2024).

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 8.3%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 21% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.3% growth forecast for the Life Sciences industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

