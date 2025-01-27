ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Unveils AI-Developed GLP-1 Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity, Pioneering New Frontiers in Biotech Innovation

We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 AI Stocks Dominating Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) stands against the other AI stocks.
The artificial intelligence community is raving over a new reasoning model that has surprised even Silicon Valley. Developed by Chinese start-up DeepSeek, the r1 claims to match and even exceed OpenAI’s o1 by multiple benchmarks, and that too, at a fraction of the cost. A Chinese hedge-fund manager, Liang Wenfeng, has led the development of r1. Wenfeng has become the leading figure in the country’s AI initiative.
“Deepseek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen”.
While some specialists are saying that DeepSeek’s technology is a bit behind OpenAI and Google, it is still an achievement considering it has used fewer and less advanced chips. The country has also had to deal with US restrictions along the way, implying how DeepSeek either found a way around the rules or the controls weren’t stringent enough in the first place.
READ NOW: 10 AI Stocks Making Waves on Wall Street and 11 AI Stocks That Should Be On Your Watchlist
Also developed by DeepSeek is its AI assistant, an artificial intelligence application that was released on January 10. The AI assistant is powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model and boasts over 600 billion parameters. It is designed to assist users by offering them seamless interactions, answering user questions, and enhancing daily tasks.
In the latest news, Reuters reports how the Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI Assistant has overtaken rival ChatGPT to become the top-rated free application available on Apple's App Store in the United States. According to its creators, the AI assistant "tops the leaderboard among open-source models and rivals the most advanced closed-source models globally”.
Both the r1 and AI assistant by DeepSeek are proof that China is getting closer to the US in the race toward supremacy in AI. While several Chinese tech companies have released tech companies over the past, DeepSeek has been particularly praised by the US tech industry for its innovation and achievements.
At the same time, there is skepticism regarding how these cheaper alternatives may question the pricing power of US tech giants and if their spending needs need to be re-evaluated.
“While it remains to be seen if DeepSeek will prove to be a viable, cheaper alternative in the long term, initial worries are centered on whether US tech giants’ pricing power is being threatened and if their massive AI spending needs re-evaluation”.
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A scientist analyzing antibodies in a lab.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) is a biotechnology company leveraging multi-omics modeling and complex artificial intelligence to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies. On January 22, the company announced the development of a new class of GLP-1 therapies completely through artificial intelligence. Developed through its AI-driven proprietary LENSai™ platform, this class of therapies has been developed for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity. IPA's AI-driven approach aims to enhance stability, reduce dose frequency, and improve patient compliance. The company is also exploring GLP-1-like alternatives as non-invasive alternatives to injection, representing its first fully AI-generated assets and adding to its growing portfolio of AI-assisted and laboratory-developed therapies.
"LENSai's continued breakthroughs underscore the unparalleled power of our HYFT patterns. These patterns, which only IPA possesses, are the key to unlocking unprecedented speed and precision in biologics research. LENSai is not just accelerating development—it's redefining the very process of therapeutic innovation”.
Overall IPA ranks 9th on our list of the top AI stocks that are dominating Wall Street. While we acknowledge the potential of IPA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than IPA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 20 Best AI Stock To Buy Now and Complete List of All AI Companies Under $2 Billion Market Cap.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.