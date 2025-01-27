ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Unveils AI-Developed GLP-1 Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity, Pioneering New Frontiers in Biotech Innovation

We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 AI Stocks Dominating Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) stands against the other AI stocks.

The artificial intelligence community is raving over a new reasoning model that has surprised even Silicon Valley. Developed by Chinese start-up DeepSeek, the r1 claims to match and even exceed OpenAI’s o1 by multiple benchmarks, and that too, at a fraction of the cost. A Chinese hedge-fund manager, Liang Wenfeng, has led the development of r1. Wenfeng has become the leading figure in the country’s AI initiative.

“Deepseek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen”.

While some specialists are saying that DeepSeek’s technology is a bit behind OpenAI and Google, it is still an achievement considering it has used fewer and less advanced chips. The country has also had to deal with US restrictions along the way, implying how DeepSeek either found a way around the rules or the controls weren’t stringent enough in the first place.

READ NOW: 10 AI Stocks Making Waves on Wall Street and 11 AI Stocks That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Also developed by DeepSeek is its AI assistant, an artificial intelligence application that was released on January 10. The AI assistant is powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model and boasts over 600 billion parameters. It is designed to assist users by offering them seamless interactions, answering user questions, and enhancing daily tasks.

In the latest news, Reuters reports how the Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI Assistant has overtaken rival ChatGPT to become the top-rated free application available on Apple's App Store in the United States. According to its creators, the AI assistant "tops the leaderboard among open-source models and rivals the most advanced closed-source models globally”.

Both the r1 and AI assistant by DeepSeek are proof that China is getting closer to the US in the race toward supremacy in AI. While several Chinese tech companies have released tech companies over the past, DeepSeek has been particularly praised by the US tech industry for its innovation and achievements.

At the same time, there is skepticism regarding how these cheaper alternatives may question the pricing power of US tech giants and if their spending needs need to be re-evaluated.

“While it remains to be seen if DeepSeek will prove to be a viable, cheaper alternative in the long term, initial worries are centered on whether US tech giants’ pricing power is being threatened and if their massive AI spending needs re-evaluation”.

Story Continues