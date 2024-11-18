Is Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) the Best Immunotherapy Stock to Buy Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Immunotherapy Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) stands against the other immunotherapy stocks.
The global immunotherapy drugs market is rapidly expanding, with projections to grow from $240 billion in 2023 to $1.3 trillion by 2033. The growth is driven by the global rise in chronic diseases such as different types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infections.
Cancer, particularly is becoming more prevalent among people globally. The American Cancer Society recently released its 2024 Global Cancer Statistics report, which highlights the increasing burden of cancer worldwide. In 2022 alone, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and 9.7 million people died from the disease. By 2050, annual cancer cases are expected to reach 35 million, driving demand for innovative treatments like immunotherapy.
Immunotherapy offers a promising alternative to traditional therapies, and its applications are expanding as research advances. It can be applied to various types of cancer, either alone or alongside treatments like chemotherapy. Immunomodulating agents, a type of non-specific immunotherapy, help improve the body’s immune system's capability of detecting and attacking cancer cells.
Due to the growing demand for treatments, leading pharmaceutical companies are also investing heavily in research and development to expand the range of immunotherapy drugs available. These include immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and monoclonal antibodies. Combining different therapies and tailoring treatments to individual patients is helping to unlock new applications for immunotherapy, positioning it to revolutionize cancer care and other areas of medicine.
North America led the global immunotherapy drugs industry in 2023, capturing over 48.19% of total revenue, driven by medical advancements and regulatory approvals, particularly in the US. The FDA's approval of immunotherapy for cancers with specific genetic traits, regardless of origin, highlights the region's leadership in innovative treatments like tumor-agnostic therapies.
With over 2 million new cancer cases expected in the US in 2024, demand for effective treatments like immunotherapy will continue to grow. Organizations such as Canada’s National Research Council are also developing new immunotherapies, aiming to provide hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers like B-cell leukemia and lymphoma.
We selected stocks from ETFs with immunotherapy exposure and narrowed down the list to the top 10 companies with the highest number of hedge funds holding stakes in them. The hedge fund sentiment has been sourced from Insider Monkey's database of 912 hedge funds as of Q2 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24
Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative drugs to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune conditions.
The company's flagship product, KIMMTRAK, has gained approval in multiple countries and is a leading treatment option for metastatic uveal melanoma. It has now been launched in 19 countries, including nine new markets since the start of the year.
In the second quarter, Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) generated $75.3 million in net revenue from KIMMTRAK, marking a 7% increase from the first quarter. Growth was largely driven by an 11% revenue increase in the US, supported by a focus on community outreach and extended therapy duration. The company estimates a 65% market share in the US with room for further expansion. Overall, Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) achieved a solid first half in 2024, with net sales reaching $146 million—a 34% increase over the same period last year.
Immunocore Holdings plc's (NASDAQ:IMCR) pipeline also includes promising treatments for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B, currently in advanced stages of development. Analysts remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects, driven by the continued success of KIMMTRAK. The stock has received a consensus Buy rating.
