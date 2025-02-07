IMF says too early for precise analysis on Trump tariff impact

TOKYO (Reuters) - It is too early for any precise analysis of the consequences of higher U.S. tariffs against other countries, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Friday.

"It's in the interest of all countries to work together, take care of disagreements and ensure there is an enabling environment for international trade," Gopinath told a press conference.

She was responding to a query about the potential impact of global trade friction and threats of higher tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on other countries, including Japan.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)