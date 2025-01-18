Image Scan Holdings Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Disappoint

Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£2.86m (down 3.4% from FY 2023).

Net income: UK£207.0k (up 67% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 7.2% (up from 4.2% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: UK£0.002 (up from UK£0.001 in FY 2023).

AIM:IGE Revenue and Expenses Breakdown January 18th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Europe, The Middle East and Africa segment contributing a total revenue of UK£1.66m (58% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£1.31m (100% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of UK£5.5k. Explore how IGE's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Image Scan Holdings shares are down 6.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Image Scan Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.