What's the Price of Financial Advice? Here's What You Can Expect

As published recently in their annual report by the financial blog, Kitces, pricing in finance is dominated by one model above all others: Assets Under Management (AUM).

This is a fee structure that, in theory, incentivizes your financial advisor by paying them more as your wealth grows. This can work well in some cases, particularly for clients who want an active investment manager looking to beat the market. But that doesn’t mean it’s the right fee structure for you. If you have less money to invest, for example, or if you don’t need asset management, you might want to look for a different fee structure.

To help understand that, here are the major ways that financial advisors billed clients last year, and what you should know about each format.

The Four Pricing Models For Finance

As Kitces found, the current financial industry relies on four main billing models:

Assets Under Management (AUM)

Retainer Fees

Hourly Fees

Commission Fees

As Matt Willer, Managing Director and Partner at Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, told SmartAsset, it’s very important for the client to pay attention to these different fees.

“You will either be charged by assets under management or a defined fee structure that could be an hourly or flat rate for services rendered. Commissions are less common today, especially for retail investor transactions,” WiIller said. “The problem is the alignment of interest, because under these structures the planner always makes money, but it doesn’t ensure that you will.”

This has been the case for several years, particularly as the commission fee model has fallen increasingly out of favor. However most financial advisors still use a mix of fee structures, billing clients differently for different services. Ultimately, the fees associated with advisor services are negotiated between the client and advisor, and will depend on the services you choose. Financial advisor services can include retirement planning, investment management, estate planning, tax planning and more.

1. Assets Under Management (AUM)

Kitces notes that the Assets Under Management (AUM) fee “reigns supreme.” The report claims that for 89% of respondents, at least part of client payments was tied to AUM.

With AUM, a financial advisor charges based on a percentage of their managed portfolio. For example, say that you give your financial advisor $100,000 to manage and they charge a 1% fee. They would charge $1,000 for their services ($100,000 * 0.01) if they had a 1% AUM fee.

