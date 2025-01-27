'I'm slowly paying off £7,000' – Tips from those tackling debt

Rachel chose to take more responsibility for getting out of debt [BBC]

Helpline calls from people worried about debt have surged in January as energy bills rise and credit payments for Christmas spending are due.

National Debtline received 57% more calls in the first two weeks of January compared with the same period last year. The first Monday of the new year was its "busiest ever", according to the Money Advice Trust, which runs the line.

Concerned callers were often behind with energy and water bills and many owed money to family and friends, the charity said.

But, as many people vow to tackle unmanageable debts this year, some have taken to social media to document their journeys to becoming debt-free.

The BBC has spoken to people who once owed thousands of pounds to find out how they cleared, or are working to escape, their debts.

They have joined a host of charities, such as Citizens Advice - which has also seen a rise in calls - in urging people to address their money worries.

'Use cash when you can'

Rachel says there are spending pressures on parents [BBC]

Rachel Hargreaves said seeing other parents posting presents for their children on Instagram used to trigger her overspending - even as her mortgage and household bills went up.

Now, she is using her social media account to record her progress in clearing more than £7,000 and to get support in the process.

"There is a community. It is nice to speak to people in a similar situation," she said.

It had also helped her to take more responsibility for her finances, she said. That included being clear about how much money was coming in and going out, and cutting back on impulse purchases.

Using cash, rather than cards, to make it clear how much was being spent helped maintain control, she said.

'Delete card details from online shopping accounts'

[Emma Quinn]

Emma Quinn, 32, has bipolar disorder and has experienced periods of mania accompanied by impulsive and reckless behaviour including spending sprees.

"You had the euphoria of buying something, followed by the elongated and severe periods of depression and self-loathing," she said.

She once had an income and a manageable amount of credit card debt, but following her diagnosis this had spiralled to - at their worst - debts of £20,000.

"I felt suffocated by it, constantly trying to shuffle it around, but not reducing the debt," she said.

Eventually she opened up to her dad, describing telling him about her debt as "the worst day of my life".

Together they cut up cards, put caps or freezes on accounts and made a budget and payback plan. She is now debt-free, has a mortgage and is saving for retirement.

