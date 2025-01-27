'I'm slowly paying off £7,000' – Tips from those tackling debt

Helpline calls from people worried about debt have surged in January as energy bills rise and credit payments for Christmas spending are due.
National Debtline received 57% more calls in the first two weeks of January compared with the same period last year. The first Monday of the new year was its "busiest ever", according to the Money Advice Trust, which runs the line.
Concerned callers were often behind with energy and water bills and many owed money to family and friends, the charity said.
But, as many people vow to tackle unmanageable debts this year, some have taken to social media to document their journeys to becoming debt-free.
The BBC has spoken to people who once owed thousands of pounds to find out how they cleared, or are working to escape, their debts.
They have joined a host of charities, such as Citizens Advice - which has also seen a rise in calls - in urging people to address their money worries.
'Use cash when you can'
Rachel Hargreaves said seeing other parents posting presents for their children on Instagram used to trigger her overspending - even as her mortgage and household bills went up.
Now, she is using her social media account to record her progress in clearing more than £7,000 and to get support in the process.
"There is a community. It is nice to speak to people in a similar situation," she said.
It had also helped her to take more responsibility for her finances, she said. That included being clear about how much money was coming in and going out, and cutting back on impulse purchases.
Using cash, rather than cards, to make it clear how much was being spent helped maintain control, she said.
'Delete card details from online shopping accounts'
Emma Quinn, 32, has bipolar disorder and has experienced periods of mania accompanied by impulsive and reckless behaviour including spending sprees.
"You had the euphoria of buying something, followed by the elongated and severe periods of depression and self-loathing," she said.
She once had an income and a manageable amount of credit card debt, but following her diagnosis this had spiralled to - at their worst - debts of £20,000.
"I felt suffocated by it, constantly trying to shuffle it around, but not reducing the debt," she said.
Eventually she opened up to her dad, describing telling him about her debt as "the worst day of my life".
Together they cut up cards, put caps or freezes on accounts and made a budget and payback plan. She is now debt-free, has a mortgage and is saving for retirement.
Emma said she removed cards from online accounts and deleted her details saved on retailers' websites to "slow everything down" and avoid impulse purchases.
She also recommended setting up a trusted contact who is alerted for any large or unusual transactions.
'Don't be proud, ask for help'
When their family construction business was hit by the rising cost of materials, Sam and Paul Helsby found themselves in serious difficulty.
When Paul suffered a stroke at the age of 44 they lost the business and their linked personal debts spiralled. The couple quickly found themselves £60,000 in debt, with bailiffs at the door and demands streaming through the letterbox.
"We were scared to open the curtains. We shut the world out," said Paul.
They have no photos of the Christmas before last because it was one they did not want to remember.
They volunteered at a food bank and had got to know staff from the debt charity, Christians Against Poverty, which runs a money coaching course. One evening they sent a text and opened up to one of them.
"As a joiner, I've always been a person who can fix everything," said Paul. "Saying I can't fix it, you have to let go and ask for help."
Soon afterwards, they were provided with food and energy vouchers, and an adviser helped them to make sense of their financial "mess".
Paul was made bankrupt, and Sam signed up to a debt relief order.
Now, they lock money into virtual pots in their bank account that only open on certain days - such as a budget for food every week, and others for birthdays, with extra going into a savings pot.
This Christmas emphasised time spent with the family, rather than money spent on presents, so January has been stress-free.
'Apply for debt breathing space'
When Rob Smale's marriage ended he said his mental health deteriorated and his financial position nosedived.
At one point he owed £35,000 due to spending on multiple credit cards and gambling.
The 58-year-old is still looking for a job, having made more than 300 applications, but his financial situation is now much more healthy.
He puts that down to "an odd combination of dealing with big and little things" - ranging from knowing when the discount yellow stickers are added to items in the supermarket, to seeking help from a debt charity.
He said the breathing space scheme, which gives people temporary respite from creditors, was crucial for anyone to get some sense of control over their finances.
"Ask for help and be aware," he said. "Sometimes it's just about creating better habits. It's better to stay out of trouble, but not to panic when you are."
How can I pay off my debts?
-
First, work out how much you owe, who to, and how much you need to pay each month, says the charity Citizens Advice.
-
Identify which bills and debts are most urgent and pay them first, says debt advice charity StepChange.
-
People in England and Wales who are getting debt advice can apply for a break, lasting up to 60 days, as part of the "breathing space" scheme.
-
If you think there is no way to pay off your outstanding debts, you may have to consider some form of personal insolvency such as a debt relief order, an Individual Voluntary Arrangement or bankruptcy.
-
Information and support is free of charge - here are some organisations who may be able to help.