Getting $2,100 a Month From Social Security? Here's How to Lower Your Taxes On It

Despite paying into Social Security throughout your working career, your retirement benefits aren’t necessarily tax-free income. In fact, up to 85% of your benefits are taxable, depending on your other sources of income. Several strategies exist for managing and potentially reducing these taxes, including timing retirement account withdrawals and using withdrawals from Roth accounts to pay retirement costs.

But what if you collect $2,100 in Social Security benefits each month? Will you owe taxes on these payments? The answer hinges on whether you have other income and how much.

How Social Security Benefits Are Taxed

Your combined income, also known as your provisional income, determines whether your Social Security benefits will be taxed. Calculate your combined income by dividing your annual Social Security benefits in half and adding it to your adjusted gross income (AGI) from your tax return plus any nontaxable interest you have received.

After calculating your combined income, how your benefits are taxed vary based on how much combined income you have, as well as your tax filing status.

None of your benefits are taxable if your combined income is:

Less than $25,000 as an individual filer

Less than $32,000 if you’re married and file jointly

Up to 50% of your benefits are taxable if your combined income is:

More than $25,000 and less than $34,000 as an individual filer

More than $32,000 and less than $44,000 if you’re married and file jointly

Up to 85% of your benefits are taxable if your combined income is:

More than $34,00 as an individual filer

More than $44,000 if you’re married and file jointly

For example, a single filer who receives the maximum monthly benefit of $4,873 in 2024 would be taxed on up to 50% of their benefit even if they received no other income. That’s because $4,873 monthly is equal to $58,476 annually. Half this amount is $28,238, which is more than the $25,000 threshold for no taxation.

Using the IRS calculator, they could determine that $2,119 of their Social Security benefits would be taxable as ordinary income, using the appropriate marginal federal income tax brackets. For 2024, the tax bracket for this much income is 10%, so you would owe approximately $212.

Taxes on $2,100 in Monthly Social Security Benefits

