About to Turn 60 With $1M in My IRA. Should I Switch to a Roth Strategy?

A 60-year-old man considers whether to contribute to a Roth IRA instead of a traditional IRA.

Should you switch from pre-tax IRA contributions to Roth contributions?

Imagine that you’re steadily contributing to a traditional IRA. This provides you with an annual tax deduction. However, contributing to a tax-deferred account comes at the cost of having to pay taxes on all of the money you withdraw in retirement. Switching to a Roth IRA would reverse this dynamic, leaving you with less capital after paying taxes upfront in exchange for tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals.

As with all tax questions, the right decision will depend on your circumstances. The answer here may be to speak with a professional to determine what you should do.

Roth IRA vs. Traditional IRA

A traditional IRA is what’s called a pre-tax or tax-deferred account. You don’t pay taxes on the money until you withdraw it. However, you’ll owe income tax on the full balance – your original investment plus any gains.

A Roth IRA is an after-tax account. You don’t get a tax deduction for your contributions but you typically pay no taxes on the money when you withdraw it. That means your money grows tax-free. A bonus of Roth IRAs is that they aren’t subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs), which can increase your tax bill in retirement. (Remember, a financial advisor can potentially help you navigate RMDs and build a plan for limiting your tax liability in retirement.)

Both types of IRAs have the same annual contribution limits. In tax year 2025, you can contribute up to $7,000 to your IRAs, plus an additional $1,000 if you’re 50 or older.

Opportunity Cost: A Key Issue

There is a potential opportunity cost of contributing to a Roth IRA, especially later in life.

So if you’re 60, does switching to Roth contributions make sense?

Opportunity cost is an important part of this. If you invest using a Roth IRA, the money you pay in immediate taxes is capital that you could have otherwise invested. This gives traditional IRAs potential growth that can offset the Roth IRA’s tax advantages.

For example, say that you invest $500 per month in a new Roth IRA. Over 10 years, at the S&P 500’s average 10% rate of return, this account would grow to roughly $102,000.

But those contributions will effectively require $600 per month: the $500 you invest plus the $100 you pay in taxes on that money (assuming a 20% effective tax rate). With a traditional IRA, you don’t pay those taxes on the money upfront, allowing you to invest the additional capital. This would give you $600 per month, which if invested in the same account would grow to about $123,000 (under the same assumptions). However, after paying taxes, you’d likely end up with less in this example than you would have if you contributed to a Roth IRA.