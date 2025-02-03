3 reasons I plan to switch to DeepSeek as an AI startup founder

Steve Hsu (not pictured) says his AI startup, SuperFocus, plans to use open-source models such as DeepSeek. picture alliance/dpa/ Getty Images

Steve Hsu, cofounder of AI startup SuperFocus, says that DeepSeek is an impressive company.

His team is testing how DeepSeek models run with the SuperFocus system and plans to make the shift.

Hsu finds that DeepSeek models are cheaper, faster, and more private.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Steve Hsu, cofounder of AI startup SuperFocus and professor of theoretical physics and computational mathematics, science, and engineering at Michigan State University. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

At SuperFocus, we create superhuman AI for businesses. Typical use cases include customer service, ordering, delivery, document analysis, and travel scheduling. When building our AI systems, one of the components we typically use is an AI such as GPT-4o.

From talking to other AI founders and engineers, it sounds like everybody's experimenting with the DeepSeek models. They are among the best — if not the best — open-source models available and are much cheaper than the closed-source models, and I would be very surprised if there isn't a big shift to open-source models in the next year.

Steve Hsu's startup SuperFocus plans to shift to using DeepFocus from closed-source models. Steve Hsu

We're in the middle of doing a lot of testing on how the DeepSeek-V3 models run with our system, but we're already very confident that it's good enough to do what we need to do, and if a customer would benefit from it, we could make the switch.

Besides client work, we also have our own research development in the company, which includes quite a large monthly OpenAI bill. To save money, we're planning to shift a lot of activity to open-source models like DeepSeek.

Here are the three reasons we're planning to switch to DeepSeek

1. Price

DeepSeek models are about 30 times cheaper to run than comparable OpenAI models. That offers significant cost savings for the customer service industry.

The all-in cost of a customer service employee in the US could be something like $25 an hour. If a company goes to the Philippines, it might be about $5 to $10 an hour. Our models using OpenAI as the LLM provider allowed us to be about 10 times cheaper than hiring a human working in the Philippines.

But now with DeepSeek-V3 as the model, our costs could be another 30 times lower.

2. Speed

We've found that the open-source model is also faster. This matters for us because a lot of our work involves voice interactions, and humans don't like a long latency between when they stop talking and when the model responds. It sounds unnatural and doesn't feel like a conversation.

When you innovate with new technologies, especially in software, you tend to get speedups that can easily be 10x or 100x faster due to better optimizations and the use of algorithms.

Story Continues