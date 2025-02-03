3 reasons I plan to switch to DeepSeek as an AI startup founder

-
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Steve Hsu, cofounder of AI startup SuperFocus and professor of theoretical physics and computational mathematics, science, and engineering at Michigan State University. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
At SuperFocus, we create superhuman AI for businesses. Typical use cases include customer service, ordering, delivery, document analysis, and travel scheduling. When building our AI systems, one of the components we typically use is an AI such as GPT-4o.
From talking to other AI founders and engineers, it sounds like everybody's experimenting with the DeepSeek models. They are among the best — if not the best — open-source models available and are much cheaper than the closed-source models, and I would be very surprised if there isn't a big shift to open-source models in the next year.
We're in the middle of doing a lot of testing on how the DeepSeek-V3 models run with our system, but we're already very confident that it's good enough to do what we need to do, and if a customer would benefit from it, we could make the switch.
Besides client work, we also have our own research development in the company, which includes quite a large monthly OpenAI bill. To save money, we're planning to shift a lot of activity to open-source models like DeepSeek.
Here are the three reasons we're planning to switch to DeepSeek
1. Price
DeepSeek models are about 30 times cheaper to run than comparable OpenAI models. That offers significant cost savings for the customer service industry.
The all-in cost of a customer service employee in the US could be something like $25 an hour. If a company goes to the Philippines, it might be about $5 to $10 an hour. Our models using OpenAI as the LLM provider allowed us to be about 10 times cheaper than hiring a human working in the Philippines.
But now with DeepSeek-V3 as the model, our costs could be another 30 times lower.
2. Speed
We've found that the open-source model is also faster. This matters for us because a lot of our work involves voice interactions, and humans don't like a long latency between when they stop talking and when the model responds. It sounds unnatural and doesn't feel like a conversation.
When you innovate with new technologies, especially in software, you tend to get speedups that can easily be 10x or 100x faster due to better optimizations and the use of algorithms.
The DeepSeek team implemented a large number of very clever optimizations and innovations to modify the actual model architecture, which means they can use less memory and need much less compute to generate tokens or train the models; therefore, the model is faster at generating tokens once it receives a prompt.
3. Privacy
Some customers are concerned about their data flowing through an OpenAI model or a proprietary model. For example, if we had a private equity fund customer, the AI might analyze very sensitive documents that they don't want anyone outside of the firm to see.
Because DeepSeek is open source, anyone can just run the model on their own hardware, or on servers rented from AWS or some other cloud provider. The model itself has no communication channel back to DeepSeek. Therefore, we're able to build the AI software platform fully within the cloud instance where the client's data already lives, never sending the data out through, say, the API for Google AI or for OpenAI.
This wouldn't be the case if, like some other LLMs made by Chinese companies, it were closed source. In that case, you have to communicate with the model via their API, and it runs on hardware that the Chinese company controls, just like with OpenAI.
I could imagine a customer saying, "We don't want to use those communist Chinese models. Even if it costs 10x or 30x more, I'd rather use the OpenAI or Anthropic model." And if somebody says that to us, no problem. But because our company's purpose is building narrow AIs that serve specific purposes, political issues generally don't arise.
I think DeepSeek is a very impressive and open company
I've been following the work of several Chinese companies that build LLMs, and our team has been testing Chinese open-source models for many months now. I think DeepSeek is a very impressive company that produces really good research papers; you can tell that they're trying to be very clear about what they did and their results, and are encouraging others to reimplement or validate what they did.
The founder is very idealistic and has the philosophy, which he's talked about in interviews, that by being open, the field will progress faster, which I think is true. They're much more open than almost any other top lab in the US, including OpenAI, about what they're doing — it's ironic.
The path forward for AI
Now, suddenly, a lot of Americans know about some Chinese technology that they knew nothing about before. But our American self-esteem is so high that people are in denial and pretending that we're still ahead in AI and China hasn't caught up. People online, including prominent founders in the tech sphere, are even saying that they stole information from us, like the claims that DeepSeek distilled their models from OpenAI models and that the $5.5 million cost of their training runs is fake. I don't think these accusations are true.
This AI race is an important competition, on both economic and technological prestige grounds. I think it's going to be a close competition between the US and China, and at any given moment, many of the top models will be Chinese models.
It's going to be a great competition, and consumers will win because the price goes down. People will get more and more inference and applied intelligence at a lower price in their daily lives. With the competition pushing things forward and more brains working on the problem, I think we'll get to AGI even faster.
This will also benefit scientists. A professor at CalTech, for example, will be able to download a reasoning model like R1 and start fine-tuning it to help him solve physics or math research problems. There was no way to do that with the OpenAI models. The availability of really good open-source models will trigger tons of innovation.
