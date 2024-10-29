I'm 67 and my health is declining — what's the easiest way to leave my kids an inheritance and avoid probate?

Over the course of the next 20 years, an astounding $84 trillion in wealth is estimated to change hands — $72 trillion transferred to heirs and $12 trillion donated to charities — according to Cerulli Associates. Dubbed “the great wealth transfer,” this projected financial activity has put an emphasis on the importance of estate planning.

In some cases, the process of estate planning can be time-consuming, especially if it involves a large number of assets. But what if you don’t have that long to come up with a plan? What if you’re in your late 60s and in poor health, and you want to ensure that your children are able to inherit your assets without complications?

The good news is that, with the right strategy, you can help facilitate a smooth transfer of assets to your loved ones — and potentially avoid the costly and slow process of probate. Here are some options.

Use a living trust

The problem with using a will to pass assets down to your children is that wills are subject to probate, which is the often-complicated process of proving a will’s validity in court.

The amount of time it takes to go through probate depends on the complexity of the estate. But Trust & Will, an online estate-planning service, puts the average time to complete probate at 20 months. That's a long time for your children to wait for an inheritance.

There's also the cost to think about. On average, probate costs 3% to 7% of the value of a given estate, according to Trust & Will. If your estate is worth $1 million, that means you're looking at $30,000 to $70,000 sliced off the top.

It’s for these reasons you may want to consider using a living trust to pass down assets instead of a will. A living trust is another tool that can be used to control how assets are distributed upon your death, while avoiding probate. They can be especially helpful if you have a larger estate or a larger number of beneficiaries.

Of course, you’ll need to weigh the cost and time of setting up a living trust against going through probate. You’ll commonly pay more to establish a trust than to write a will. But the benefit of avoiding probate (both the hassle and the expense) may be worth it.

