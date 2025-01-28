Is It Wise to Use My Roth IRA for a Home Renovations at 65 Since I'm Still Working?

SmartAsset and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below.

Should you cash out your retirement fund to upgrade your house?

While there are some people for whom this will be a good idea, other households will be better off if they let their retirement fund keep growing. Ultimately, the decision will depend on your net worth, expected retirement expenses and tax strategy. Using Roth IRA withdrawals can be a good way to effectively fund tax-free renovations, but it can cost you a lot in the long run if you’re not otherwise prepared for your retirement.

Speak with a financial advisor about a thorough plan for your goals.

Examine Your Household Income, Assets and Finances

The answer to this question depends on your household finances, so look at your personal situation.

Start with your household’s income and assets. How much money do you have? How much do you and (if applicable) your spouse earn? Basically, if you take this money out of your retirement account, what will replace it? And how much flexibility to you have to adapt if things go wrong?

As a high-earner, it may be most effective to pay for renovations out of pocket, obviating the need to cash out sections of their retirement portfolio while your Roth IRA is left alone to grow. But if you do opt to withdrawal from your Roth IRA, make sure you have enough income once you do retire.

If your retirement accounts can already meet your calculated in-retirement needs even after you spend this money on a home renovation, then it might be smart. If not, then withdrawing this money may leave you unable to deal with the unexpected and could cost you a lot in the long run.

A financial advisor can help you weigh your options.

Estimate Your Returns Against Your Tax Advantages

The advantage to this is that you can take out this money tax-free. Your spending power for these renovations will be magnified by the fact that, compared with using your earned income, you can spend every dollar you withdraw from your Roth IRA without having to set aside any for taxes.

The problem, though, is twofold.

First, that tax-free income is supposed to be one of your key advantages in retirement. All of your other sources of income will be subject to income tax, from 401(k) and IRA plans to your Social Security. That Roth IRA, on the other hand, will generate an effectively much higher rate of income after you can no longer earn new wealth.

Second, every dollar that you withdraw is a dollar that won’t keep growing.

By this point in your life, your retirement accounts should be at their peak growth. Every year that you leave this money invested it will continue to grow, earning more and more money for when you eventually do retire. For example, take that $50,000 from above. With an 8.5% rate of return, right in the middle of the range for Roth IRA growth, in three years that money would grow to $63,864.

