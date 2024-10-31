I'm 59, have $700K in savings and want to retire early. If I retire now, how long will my money last?

To retire early, or not to retire early? It’s a common conundrum for many Americans as they start to approach retirement age.

But before retiring, it's critical to make sure your money will last through your golden years — and you may need more than you’d originally thought.

In fact, research from GoBanking Rates found that a nest egg of $1 million would only last roughly 15 years in some of the more expensive states, like Hawaii and New York.

According to Northwestern Mutual’s 2024 Planning & Progress study, the average American needs $1.46 million to retire comfortably — a whopping 53% increase from 2020.

So, let’s say you’re 59 years old and have $700,000 shored up in savings and you’re considering an early retirement — although that’s a healthy nest egg, you'd still be well below the $1.46 million threshold.

So, before taking the leap, you’ll have to consider the pros, cons, and long-term financial implications.

What to consider before retiring early

When you're evaluating whether your money will last if you opt for an early retirement, it's important to realize there are many additional costs that need to be factored into the decision.

For starters, the earliest you can start claiming Social Security is age 62, so you'd have to live off only your savings for a few years.

However, if you do decide to start claiming Social Security at 62 — years ahead of your full retirement age of 67 (if you were born after 1959) — you can expect a reduction of 30% in your monthly benefits.

Shrinking your Social Security benefits means you'll have to rely more on savings later on.

You'd also have medical insurance costs to think about, as you wouldn’t qualify for Medicare until age 65.

COBRA allows you to stay on your employer's insurance plan for 18 months after leaving the workforce, but once you're retired you'd get stuck with all the premiums.

When COBRA runs out, you'd have to buy individual coverage which can prove costly and not as comprehensive.

There’s also the simple issue of running out of money in general. The longer the retirement, the more you risk depleting your nest egg.

