‘I'm 22, earn £35,000 and save all I can – Martin Lewis is my inspiration’

My childhood was shaped by the impact of the 2008 financial crash.

Neither of my parents went to university – they ran a toy shop which, like many other small businesses, was hit hard by the crisis. Despite working every day and living pay cheque to pay cheque, they were forced to close the shop in 2012.

Our family moved to Britain the following year, and my parents found new jobs. One worked in a factory and the other as a technician.

Witnessing my parents’ money anxieties from a young age led me to develop a very frugal, savings-focused, mindset. I started work at a young age and have been saving ever since – now, my savings accounts pay around £230 a month in interest and is mostly tax-free.

My first job was a paper round and I then started tutoring as a “side hustle” from the age of 15.

I have had a range of part time jobs over the years. In the summer before I started university, I worked in a warehouse. The pay was very generous for my age, so I worked 55 to 60-hour weeks so I could maximise my savings.

In my third year, I spent some time on placement at a City firm. After completing my degree, I was invited back to work at the company on a permanent basis.

Last summer, I graduated from university with a degree in maths and economics. I moved to London just a few months ago to start my career at a City firm, working in their analytics department.

Vital statistics

Age: 22

Pre-tax salary: £35,000

Post-tax monthly salary: £2,600, plus £602 from tutoring (pre-tax)

Monthly rent: £850 including bills. I am living with two friends from university in Tottenham, about 35 minutes on the Tube from work

Student loan: I will start repaying this from April 2024

Day 1: Monday

I work from home twice a week, and head into the office the other three days. Today was a work-from-home day which meant no early morning commute.

Annoyingly, I had left my work ID at my parents’ house after spending the weekend there. This meant that my first expenditure of the week was paying £3.30 for 24-hour postage so my parents could get it back to me as soon as possible. If I don’t have my ID, I can’t get into the office.

After this, I nipped out to Tesco for a quick grocery shop. This included lunch for the day, fruit, and Nespresso pods for my coffee machine. My shop came to £24.09 in total. The cost was brought down slightly thanks to my trusty Clubcard.

My final expenditure of the day was an £8.50 video game that I was mildly peer-pressured into buying by my friends. I did consider returning it, which is something you can do if you have played a game for less than two hours. However, I eventually decided against this.

Total: £35.89

Day 2: Tuesday

My day started with my morning Tube commute (£3.70). Sadly, this is a non-negotiable fee as I have to travel at peak times to ensure I get to the office by 9am.

I bought lunch at the office today which came to £5.34, plus a macchiato which was just 60p – much better than any high street cup of coffee, and for a fraction of the price as well.

After work, I got the Tube to the theatre which cost £1.75. My 16-25 railcard is connected to my Oyster card which means I save on off-peak journeys.

My theatre ticket cost £15 – a cheaper ticket due to the restricted view. I went with a new friend and had a really great evening.

After the theatre, I headed home. This cost me just £1.95 thanks to the cheaper railcard fare and the joys of off-peak travel.

Total: £28.34

Day 3: Wednesday

Today I was working from home again. Although I love sharing a house with my friends in London, I am saving as much as I can so I can eventually get a mortgage to buy my own place.

Martin Lewis is my inspiration – I don’t tend to have idols, but he is one to some extent, as I have learned a lot from his money saving tips and am very keen on maximising interest revenue by keeping up with the latest savings account offers in the market.

I feel I have to save a bit more than the average person when it comes to buying a house, as I don’t think I will be buying one with a partner. Therefore I spend a lot of time researching mortgages and ways that I can maximise my returns.

After work, I spent two hours tutoring maths, so I treated myself to a KFC delivery. It felt well deserved given the day I’d had. Plus, I might be able to get £5 cashback on this midweek treat thanks to an ongoing offer.

Total: £12.63

Day 4: Thursday

I was able to avoid the peak Tube fare today, meaning my morning commute was just £1.95.

At work, I bought a fridge magnet for £5. The fridge in our new rental was lacking in personality, so this felt like a necessary purchase.

I bought myself a cookie at lunch for £1.50 and another 60p macchiato, as I wasn’t feeling particularly hungry, and the combined sugar and caffeine boost was enough to power me through the afternoon.

My evening commute cost £3.70, as I travelled home at peak time. These TfL charges add up far too quickly for my liking, but after a busy day I just wanted to get home as quickly as possible.

On my walk back, I spent £9.50 buying some essentials in Tesco. Once again, my discount card meant I made some minor savings on this shop.

Total: £22.25

Day 5: Friday

I started the day purchasing a rather expensive £20.25 train ticket. I needed to visit my parents at the weekend to help my dad with garden work. Due to scheduled works on the train line, the fare was unfortunately more expensive than usual.

Later on, I spent £15 on a bouquet of flowers for my cousin. She has just hit a new milestone at work so I wanted to buy her a congratulatory gift.

We met up for a meal at Five Guys to celebrate her news. This cost me £14.70 which is slightly more than I would usually spend on a fast-food burger, but it was still great to see her and to celebrate together.

In the evening, I headed to Ikea to buy a few more bits for the house plus a mirror for my dad. This came to £26.

My housemates and I hope to go on a group trip to Ikea soon as the house definitely needs some decorations to make it feel more homely. However, as we are all in the early stages of new jobs and are adjusting to the city life, it is hard to find evenings or weekends when we are all free.

I spent £6.30 on the Tube in total today – this hit the off-peak cap with my railcard discount.

Total: £82.25

Day 6: Saturday

I paid £1.25 on the Tube today on my way to go see my parents. This was my sole expenditure for the day.

When I first moved to London, it was difficult adjusting to the higher costs of living in the city. I had always been frugal and when I first started working, I initially refused to take the bus because I could cycle for free.

I am a big fan of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (Fire) movement. These are people devoted to a program of extreme savings and investment that allows them to retire far earlier than traditional budgets would allow.

I would love to be as successful with my savings as these people, however I’m not sure I will be able to achieve financial independence as quickly as they have. The goal is to save and invest about 70pc of your income which does seem rather extreme.

In recent years, I would say my spending habits have changed slightly to resemble those of a more average person – I have started spending a bit more on expenses that allow me to live a happier, more social lifestyle.

Total: £1.25

Day 7: Sunday

I went out for a pub meal with my parents. A pint was of course a necessity, and this came to £15.90 in total.

Returning to London brought my tube fares for the day to £5.15. In the evening, I decided to treat myself to some cookies (£3.18). A sweet treat felt essential to prepare myself for the working week ahead.

Total: £24.23.

Overall total: £206.84

Over the course of the week, I managed to save a total of £397.48 through tutoring interest returns, and various forms of cashback.

As told to Tom Haynes.