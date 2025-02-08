Illumina Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.37b (down 2.9% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$1.22b (loss widened by 5.3% from FY 2023).

US$7.69 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$7.35 loss in FY 2023).

NasdaqGS:ILMN Revenue and Expenses Breakdown February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Illumina EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 11%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Core Illumina contributing US$4.33b. The most substantial expense, totaling US$1.67b were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how ILMN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.0% growth forecast for the Life Sciences industry in the US.

Performance of the American Life Sciences industry.

The company's shares are down 16% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Illumina's balance sheet.

