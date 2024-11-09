Illumin Holdings Inc (ILLMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth Amid ...

Total Revenue: $36.3 million, a 23% increase year over year.

Alumin Self-Service Revenue: $8.4 million, a 64% increase compared to Q3 2023.

Programmatic Revenue Growth: 39% increase during the period.

Managed Services Revenue Growth: 3% increase year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 200% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching $1.9 million.

Gross Margin: Consistent at 47% year over year.

Total Operating Expenses: Approximately $18 million, up from $16.8 million in Q3 2023.

Net Loss: $1.1 million compared to a profit of $800,000 in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $51.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

New Clients Onboarded: 29 new Alumin self-service clients during the quarter.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Illumin Holdings Inc (ILLMF) reported record total revenue of $36.3 million for Q3 2024, marking a 23% increase year over year.

The company's self-service revenue grew by 64% compared to Q3 2023, driven by new customer relationships and enhanced sales initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 200% compared to the same period in 2023, indicating improved sales productivity and cost management.

The company onboarded 29 new self-service clients, reflecting the success of targeting higher spend customers.

Programmatic revenue increased by 39%, contributing to the overall growth in managed services revenue for the first time in over a year.

Negative Points

Despite revenue growth, Illumin Holdings Inc (ILLMF) reported a net loss of $1.1 million for Q3 2024, compared to a profit of $800,000 in the same period last year.

The company experienced higher operating expenses, totaling approximately $18 million, due to increased technology and consulting costs.

There was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $51.4 million as of September 30, 2024, from $55.5 million at the end of 2023.

The net foreign exchange loss contributed to the net loss, contrasting with a gain in the prior year period.

The company is still in the early stages of its strategic transformation, indicating potential uncertainties in achieving long-term goals.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You've been seeing positive traction for your hybrid service model. Can you elaborate on strategies to retain and expand relationships with existing clients? A: We are revisiting our marketing and sales strategy, testing different marketing messages, and focusing on various customer segments. Our customer-centric approach, offering self-service, hybrid, and managed services, contributed to our positive Q3 results. We will continue to listen to customers and support them with the right product roadmap, prioritizing self-service while evolving our marketing and sales strategies.

