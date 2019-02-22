Illegal fishers ordered to pay almost £8,000 in fines and costs

Anglers across the UK have been handed nearly £8,000 ($10,400) in small fines for illegal fishing, in a series of cases brought before the magistrates on Monday.

The government’s Environment Agency (EA), brought cases against 11 men, who were all found guilty of offences including fishing without a license.

The biggest was given to 29-year-old Christopher Downing from Willenhall, who in addition to fishing without a license failed to state his name and address when required to do so by a fisheries bailiff. Downing will pay a £880 fine, plus costs and victim surcharge of £193.

Adrian Statham, 27, and Jamie Falconer, 37, in addition to fishing without a license, were fined for leaving an unattended rod and line with bait or hook in the water at Middle Pool, Telford, on 18 August 2018. They were fined £660 and £440, respectively, and ordered to pay additional costs of £171 and £157.

Four people were each fined £440 with additional costs of £171 for fishing without a license at Beden Hall Fishery, Eccleshall on 22 July 2018, and three people were each fined £440 with additional costs of £161 for doing so at Cudmore Fisheries, Whitmore, on the same day.

Kenny Wilkes, 32, was also fined £440 and ordered to pay costs and victim surcharge totalling £171.47, for fishing without a licence on the Tame Valley Canal in Wednesbury, on 20 July 2018.

This follows a number of previous charges against anglers, with a Lincoln fisherman being fined £25,000 over an illegal whelk catch in December, and two men being fined hundreds of pounds each for illegal fishing at County Durham pond in January.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “An annual fishing licence costs just £30, yet a small number of anglers continue to flout the law and risk prosecution for fishing without a licence and breaching byelaws in place to protect fish stocks.

“It’s important anglers have a licence before fishing. The money from licences is invested into England’s fisheries and rivers, improving the sport of angling. Anglers should also ensure they are familiar with our byelaws, which are available on the Environment Agency web pages.”