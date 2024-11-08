IKEA store operator Ingka Group sells last Russian asset, RBC daily reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ingka Group, which runs most IKEA stores globally, has sold its final asset in Russia, a warehouse near Moscow, to Russian businessman Robert Uzilov, the RBC business daily reported on Friday, citing three unnamed sources.

Ingka sold its 14 MEGA-branded shopping malls in Russia to Gazprombank Group in September 2023, joining scores of Western companies abandoning the Russian market after Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February 2022.

RBC, which cited two unnamed sources in Russia's commercial real estate market and a unnamed representative of Uzilov, did not report the price. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ingka did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Uzilov could not immediately be reached for comment.

Inter IKEA owns the IKEA brand and manufactures IKEA products, supplying franchisees including Ingka.

When finalising the shopping malls sale, Ingka Centres, which had been present in Russia for more than 20 years, said the deal would leave the company with no more operational business in the country.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Olga Popova; Editing by Jan Harvey)