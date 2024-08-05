IJM Corporation Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

IJM Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IJM) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM5.92b (up 29% from FY 2023).

Net income: RM600.3m (up 279% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 10% (up from 3.5% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.17 (up from RM0.045 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

IJM Corporation Berhad Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 59%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Construction segment contributing a total revenue of RM2.45b (41% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM4.37b amounted to 74% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling RM613.3m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how IJM's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Construction industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Construction industry.

The company's shares are down 8.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that IJM Corporation Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

