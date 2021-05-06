Canada markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    19,240.98
    -69.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,162.51
    -5.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • DOW

    34,285.03
    +54.69 (+0.16%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.8196
    +0.0043 (+0.53%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    64.81
    -0.82 (-1.25%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    69,916.91
    +1,151.58 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,476.85
    +5.43 (+0.37%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,812.80
    +28.50 (+1.60%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,209.91
    -31.46 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    13,514.35
    -68.08 (-0.50%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.10
    +0.95 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,044.06
    +4.76 (+0.07%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6794
    +0.0008 (+0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED; NASDAQ HEADS FOR FIFTH DAY OF LOSSES

Nearly 9 out of 10 S&P 500 companies top Q1 earnings estimates: Credit Suisse

IIROC Trading Halt - MIT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: The Mint Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: MIT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Company Contact

Halt Time (ET): 10:10 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/06/c3266.html

Latest Stories

  • Quebec to have single, dedicated prosecutor in domestic, sexual violence cases

    QUEBEC — Female victims of domestic violence in Quebec will be supported by a single, dedicated prosecutor throughout their legal proceedings. The new policy is part of a $71-million plan announced today by Quebec's government to improve how domestic violence victims are treated by the justice system. Quebec's ministers of justice and public security told reporters today that having a single prosecutor follow a case from start to end will allow prosecutors to form a bond with complainants and help them navigate the legal process. Another $27-million over five years will be spent hiring more police officers specialized in domestic violence cases. Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says the province is looking at creating a court that specializes in domestic violence cases. The money announced today is part of $223 million in new funds set aside by the provincial government to fight domestic violence. Quebec has seen at least 10 femicides since the beginning of 2021. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • CMHC predicts COVID-19 immunity will moderate pace of home sales, prices by 2023

    OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says economic conditions could return to pre-pandemic levels and moderate the pace of home sales by the end of 2023 if broad immunity to COVID-19 is achieved this year. The federal housing agency predicts sales will be slowed by increasing mortgage rates and high prices seen in existing-home markets. It says that slower sales growth will help moderate the pace of price growth and expects housing starts to stabilize by the end of 2023. The agency also predicts that rental demand will rebound as immigration recovers, but vacancy rates will likely remain elevated. The agency warns that these predictions remain subject to significant risk because the economic recovery in major markets is highly uncertain and a slower-than-expected vaccine rollout would prolong the pandemic and lead to higher mortgage rates. CMHC's 2021 predictions come as real estate markets like Toronto and Montreal are seeing the pace of sales slow when compared with earlier this year, but prices remain high in both markets. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Watch Josh Duhamel Get Slammed By Rogue Wave In A 'Near-Death Experience'

    "I can laugh about it now," the "Jupiter's Legacy" actor told Jimmy Fallon.

  • New Georgia law legalizing college athlete endorsements also allows schools to take athletes' money

    As Georgia athletes can soon make endorsement money, their schools can also take up to 75% of that money to redistribute to other athletes.

  • Bank of England's Bailey on crypto: 'Be prepared to lose all your money'

    'I'm afraid they don't have intrinsic value,' Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said when asked about recent wild price swings in the crypto market.

  • Form 8.3 - Signature Aviation plc

    UK DISCLOSURE, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BYA PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORERule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:Glazer Capital LLC(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficientNA(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offereeSignature Aviation plc(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:NA(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:May 5,2021(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?NO 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: 37p ordinary InterestsShort positionsNumber%Number%(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: (2) Derivatives (other than options): 23,028,033 2.78% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 23,028,033 2.78% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale Number of securitiesPrice per unit (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options) Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit37p ordinaryCFDDecreasing Long Position257,0005.59 USD (c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit (ii) Exercising Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversionDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none” None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none” None (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO Date of disclosure:May 6, 2021Contact name:Megan SinclairTelephone number:212-808-7302 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

  • Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

    RABAT, Morocco — Morocco’s ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for “consultations," the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The North African kingdom’s move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara. The ministry also cited concerns about the two countries' co-operation against terrorism and in settling Libya's conflict. The German Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the recall. In March, Morocco suspended ties with the German Embassy due to “deep misunderstandings" following then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial decision in December to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory. On Thursday, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “Germany has distanced itself from the spirit of constructive solution with a destructive attitude on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara." It accused Germany of “antagonistic activism” following Trump's decision. The ministry also accused German authorities of acting “with complicity towards an individual formerly convicted of acts of terror, by disclosing sensitive information communicated by the Moroccan security services to their German counterparts.” It did not name the individual, or elaborate on the accusations. And the ministry said Germany exhibited a “continued determination to counter Morocco’s regional influence, particularly on the Libyan issue," after Morocco was not included in important Libya peace talks in Berlin in January. After Morocco froze relations with the German Embassy in March, Germany’s government said it saw no reason for a deterioration of its good diplomatic relations with Morocco. The Algeria-backed Polisario Front fought for independence for Western Sahara after Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975. U.N. peacekeepers now monitor a 30-year-old cease-fire between Moroccan forces and Polisario supporters. The U.N. has expressed concern that Trump’s decision — in exchange for Morocco normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel — could thwart negotiation efforts in the long-running Western Sahara conflict. Many countries, including Germany, support a U.N.-brokered political solution. The Associated Press

  • CS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 15, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in CS:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form?id=15557&from=5The filed complaint alleges that Credit Suisse Group AG made materially false and/or ...

  • All vaxxed now: Ivanka Trump visits a Miami CVS for her second dose against COVID-19

    All done. At least for the time being.

  • PM Modi Reviews COVID Public Health Response at High-Level Meeting

    Modi noted that states will receive guidance and support to meet infrastructure requirements.

  • Twitter Launches Uncropped Photos in Response to Bias Complaints

    Twitter is no longer cropping images with standard aspect ratios, after the company’s auto-cropping algorithms were criticized for displaying racial bias. After launching a beta test of the uncropped images in March for a limited number of users, Twitter is now offering support for uncropped photos to everyone. “No bird too tall, no crop too […]

  • Arts figures criticise plan to cut university funding for creative subjects

    Jarvis Cocker, Maxine Peake and Bernardine Evaristo all oppose the government proposals.

  • Sofia Coppola discusses challenges of capturing live dance in new film for New York City Ballet's virtual spring gala

    "Had to move the camera much more than I am used to and try to give the feel of experiencing live performance from different vantage points," says Sofia Coppola.

  • New book compiles love letters, telegrams exchanged between Antoine de-Saint Exupery and wife Consuelo

    Saint-Exupery's aristocratic family were never keen on Consuelo and after his death all but airbrushed her out of his life story.

  • Moderna Posts Its First Profitable Quarter Ever in Q1

    Even bigger profits could be on the way, despite worries about international waivers of the biotech's patents for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Russia approves single-dose 'Sputnik Light' vaccine; COVID-19 jab shows 79.4% efficacy

    The Russian vaccine has been approved for use in over 60 countries, but the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration have not okayed it yet

  • Jill Biden to meet military spouses during stop in Colorado

    DENVER — First lady Jill Biden plans to visit military spouses Thursday at an Army base in Colorado, her last stop during a swing through the U.S. West. She is set to speak at Fort Carson military base near Colorado Springs ahead of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday. It comes a day after Biden visited a school and vaccination clinic in Utah. Biden started Thursday in Las Vegas, where she visited an elementary school to surprise a teacher who was named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. Biden, herself a teacher, congratulated Juliana Urtubey, a special education teacher at Kermit R. Booker, Sr. Innovative Elementary School as she sat for an interview with “CBS This Morning” and presented her with a bouquet of flowers. The first lady then thanked nurses at University Medical Center to mark National Nurses Day. She posed for pictures, bumped elbows with health care workers and handed out sugar cookies shaped like the White House. She was scheduled to arrive in Colorado early Thursday afternoon. The White House last month announced the revival of an Obama-era initiative, Joining Forces, which prioritizes employment opportunities for military spouses, education for children of enlisted parents and veterans, and military families’ health and well-being. The initiative, first rolled out in 2011 under President Barack Obama, was led by then-first lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden when Joe Biden was vice-president. Under former President Donald Trump, the White House's web page for the initiative was taken down and archived. There are more than 1.3 million active-duty service members, 52% of whom are married, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And 642,000 children under 18 are living in those households. Joining Forces aims to create flexible, transferable and remote job opportunities for military spouses due to the frequent travel lifestyle of active-duty families. According to the Department of Defence’s 2019 Active-Duty Spouses Survey, the military spouse unemployment rate was nearly 22%. A White House statement about the initiative says there are an estimated 2 million children in families with active-duty service members, reservists or veterans. Joining Forces aims to create programs to support military children's education and “help ease the burdens created by the highly mobile military lifestyle." Joining Forces also addresses health and well-being for military families. That includes improving mental health resources, eliminating food insecurity and supporting the health and economic tolls of wounded, ill or injured service members. The first lady named Rory Brosius as Joining Force's executive director. She had previously served as the program’s deputy director under Obama. Jill Biden’s father, Donald Jacobs, was a Navy signalman in World War II who went to college on the GI Bill. Her late son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at 46, served in the Delaware Army National Guard, including a year in Iraq. Biden’s other causes are education and cancer research. She is a longtime English professor at community colleges. ___ Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas contributed to this report. Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Patty Nieberg, The Associated Press

  • UK regulator says some evidence AstraZeneca clots occur more in women than men

    Britain's medicine regulator on Thursday said there was some evidence that uncommon blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine occurred more in women than in men, adding that the difference in incidence was small. There has been scrutiny of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the issue of the very rare clots, with a higher incidence in younger people. In the latest weekly figures, the MHRA said that the case incidence of the rare clots and low platelet levels was 10.5 per million doses, compared to 9.3 per million last week.

  • New High School for At-risk Students Coming to San Antonio

    Learn4Life, a network of nonprofit high schools for at-risk students, recently received approval to open a school in San Antonio’s Edgewood Independent School District (EISD). Beginning in August 2021, Learn4Life will open to serve existing EISD students who are credit deficient or at risk of dropping out. Enrollment will be open for all students in the community who would benefit from personalized, one-on-one instruction to be successful in high school.

  • Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.