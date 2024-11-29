IHH Healthcare Bhd (XKLS:5225) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue and EBITDA ...

Revenue Growth: 10% increase in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.

EBITDA Growth: 7% increase in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023; 12% growth excluding one-off items.

PATMI Growth: 9% increase excluding one-off items in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.

EBITDA Margin: Reported at 23% for Q3 2024.

Cash Flow: Strong cash flow performance with a healthy cash balance at the end of September 2024.

Malaysia Revenue Growth: 11% increase due to more inpatient admissions and higher revenue intensity.

Singapore Revenue Growth: 5% increase with stable EBITDA margins at 29%.

Turkey and Europe Revenue Growth: 17% increase with EBITDA growth of 12%.

India Revenue Growth: 9% increase; EBITDA growth of 32% excluding one-off items.

Hong Kong Revenue Growth: 13% increase with EBITDA growth of 63% and margins at 15%.

Interim Dividend: MYR0.045 per share paid in October 2024.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

IHH Healthcare Bhd (XKLS:5225) reported strong growth in core revenue and EBITDA, driven by higher patient volumes and increased revenue intensity across all markets.

The company completed the acquisition of Island Hospital, enhancing its leadership position in Malaysia and supporting the country's medical tourism aspirations.

IHH Healthcare implemented the CDC's antimicrobial stewardship guidelines across its 80-plus hospitals, making it the largest international private hospital network to do so.

The company achieved double-digit growth in revenue, EBITDA, and PATMI on a year-to-date basis, excluding one-off items.

IHH Healthcare successfully raised an unrated sukuk program for RMB4 billion, which was over four times oversubscribed, indicating strong investor demand.

Negative Points

Margins in Malaysia fell by 100 basis points due to higher staff costs, despite an 11% revenue growth.

Singapore operations faced margin pressure due to ongoing renovations at Mount Elizabeth Orchard, which reduced the number of operational beds.

India's EBITDA and EBITDA margins declined by 3% year-on-year due to a one-off reversal of expenses in the previous year.

The company faces ongoing challenges with third-party payers, including insurers, particularly in Malaysia, where medical inflation has been a concern.

Translation impacts due to currency fluctuations affected the reported financial performance, with the ringgit's depreciation impacting results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What initiatives were taken to improve EBITDA margins in India, and how many beds are needed for Gleneagles Hong Kong to achieve positive PATMI? A: In India, several initiatives were implemented, including procurement and IT cost synergies, alongside ramping up volume and intensity at facilities. For Gleneagles Hong Kong, currently operating at 300-320 beds, an additional 50-60 beds are expected to be added in 2025 to achieve positive PATMI.

