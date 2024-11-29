GuruFocus.com

IHH Healthcare Bhd (XKLS:5225) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue and EBITDA ...

  • Revenue Growth: 10% increase in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.

  • EBITDA Growth: 7% increase in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023; 12% growth excluding one-off items.

  • PATMI Growth: 9% increase excluding one-off items in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.

  • EBITDA Margin: Reported at 23% for Q3 2024.

  • Cash Flow: Strong cash flow performance with a healthy cash balance at the end of September 2024.

  • Malaysia Revenue Growth: 11% increase due to more inpatient admissions and higher revenue intensity.

  • Singapore Revenue Growth: 5% increase with stable EBITDA margins at 29%.

  • Turkey and Europe Revenue Growth: 17% increase with EBITDA growth of 12%.

  • India Revenue Growth: 9% increase; EBITDA growth of 32% excluding one-off items.

  • Hong Kong Revenue Growth: 13% increase with EBITDA growth of 63% and margins at 15%.

  • Interim Dividend: MYR0.045 per share paid in October 2024.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

  • IHH Healthcare Bhd (XKLS:5225) reported strong growth in core revenue and EBITDA, driven by higher patient volumes and increased revenue intensity across all markets.

  • The company completed the acquisition of Island Hospital, enhancing its leadership position in Malaysia and supporting the country's medical tourism aspirations.

  • IHH Healthcare implemented the CDC's antimicrobial stewardship guidelines across its 80-plus hospitals, making it the largest international private hospital network to do so.

  • The company achieved double-digit growth in revenue, EBITDA, and PATMI on a year-to-date basis, excluding one-off items.

  • IHH Healthcare successfully raised an unrated sukuk program for RMB4 billion, which was over four times oversubscribed, indicating strong investor demand.

Negative Points

  • Margins in Malaysia fell by 100 basis points due to higher staff costs, despite an 11% revenue growth.

  • Singapore operations faced margin pressure due to ongoing renovations at Mount Elizabeth Orchard, which reduced the number of operational beds.

  • India's EBITDA and EBITDA margins declined by 3% year-on-year due to a one-off reversal of expenses in the previous year.

  • The company faces ongoing challenges with third-party payers, including insurers, particularly in Malaysia, where medical inflation has been a concern.

  • Translation impacts due to currency fluctuations affected the reported financial performance, with the ringgit's depreciation impacting results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What initiatives were taken to improve EBITDA margins in India, and how many beds are needed for Gleneagles Hong Kong to achieve positive PATMI? A: In India, several initiatives were implemented, including procurement and IT cost synergies, alongside ramping up volume and intensity at facilities. For Gleneagles Hong Kong, currently operating at 300-320 beds, an additional 50-60 beds are expected to be added in 2025 to achieve positive PATMI.

