Ignore progressives' whining. US needs Elon and Vivek to avert deficit disaster. | Opinion

Progressives have suddenly found themselves lost in the political wilderness, caught in a self-inflicted trap of anger and fear. From the sound of their fury, they could be there for a long while. (Thoughts and prayers.)

With Democrats now irrelevant, the second Trump administration has four years to take a wrecking ball to the Washington establishment, including deep cuts to federal spending and an overhaul of the bloated bureaucracy.

To understand why the wrecking ball is needed, look at the annual budget deficit − $1.8 trillion in fiscal year 2024. In a time of relative peace and prosperity, the deficit grew 8% in one year, even though federal revenue increased by 11%. In other words, the Biden-Harris administration collected significantly more money from taxpayers in the last fiscal year but still managed to blow up the deficit by an additional $138 billion. That's simply unsustainable.

Enter President-elect Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk operates at another level, building the most valuable automaker in the world in Tesla and the most important entity (public or private) in space travel and satellite communications with SpaceX.

Can Musk succeed where Obama's Simpson-Bowles failed?

President-elect Donald Trump joins SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to view the launching of the aerospace company's Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas.

If Musk and Ramaswamy are able to accomplish even a portion of what they envision − cutting $2 trillion in government spending ‒ it could provide a remarkable boost for our economy.

"They're going to need inside Washington budget experts like ex-Capitol Hill staffers and the like," Chris Edwards, a Cato Institute economist who specializes in government spending, told me. "People (who) used to be on the budget committees on Capitol Hill and used to work for the (Office of Management and Budget). They're going to need those sorts of people to tell them exactly how and what they can cut."

This isn't the first attempt to cut government spending. In 2010, President Barack Obama created the Simpson-Bowles commission to recommend budget cuts that would trim the deficit over a 10-year period.

The commission's recommendations failed to gain traction in Congress. In fact, the federal government has added about $16 trillion to the national debt since Simpson-Bowles was created. So there's reason for cynicism. Trump and Congress will need to actually cut the programs Musk and Ramaswamy recommend, even if the president needs to use his veto power to do it.

