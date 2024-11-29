IG Design Group First Half 2025 Earnings: EPS: US$0.042 (vs US$0.25 in 1H 2024)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) First Half 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$393.1m (down 12% from 1H 2024).

Net income: US$3.97m (down 83% from 1H 2024).

Profit margin: 1.0% (down from 5.4% in 1H 2024).

EPS: US$0.042 (down from US$0.25 in 1H 2024).

IG Design Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.6% growth forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Consumer Durables industry.

The company's shares are down 10.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for IG Design Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

