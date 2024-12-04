iFAST And 2 Other Growth Stocks With Strong Insider Commitment

As global markets continue to reach record highs, driven by positive sentiment around domestic policy and geopolitical developments, investors are increasingly focused on identifying growth opportunities that align with these trends. In this context, companies with high insider ownership often signal strong commitment and confidence from those who know the business best, making them appealing candidates for those seeking robust growth potential in today's market environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 32.4% 24.8% Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) 36.9% 37.6% On Holding (NYSE:ONON) 19.1% 29.6% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 56.2% Elliptic Laboratories (OB:ELABS) 26.8% 111.4% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.7% 63.6% Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) 10.9% 98.6% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.6% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: iFAST Corporation Ltd. is a company that offers investment products and services across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the United Kingdom with a market cap of SGD2.29 billion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of SGD): The company generates revenue through its investment products and services offered across multiple regions, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the United Kingdom.

Insider Ownership: 28.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 17.6% p.a.

iFAST Corporation Ltd. demonstrates solid growth potential with its revenue and earnings expected to outpace the Singapore market, growing at 9.5% and 17.6% annually, respectively. The company reported significant financial improvements in Q3 2024, with net income reaching SGD 16.81 million, nearly doubling from the previous year. While insider ownership is high, recent executive changes may influence strategic direction; however, there is no substantial insider trading activity noted recently.

Overview: Ninebot Limited is involved in the design, research and development, production, sale, and servicing of transportation and robot products globally, with a market cap of CN¥31.67 billion.