Idaho man bought a rundown train car, then revamped it into a niche rental unit. Here’s what you can learn

Lining up a source of passive income is a great way to supplement your paycheck and work toward your financial goals, and it's not uncommon to turn to real estate as an income-generating tool.

That's what Idaho-based Edward French, 55, did a few winters ago. He discovered a cat-infested train car buried in a barn and began to see dollar signs once he learned about its interesting history. He then decided to buy the train car for $2,000 and sunk $147,000 into its restoration.

Now, French's property rents for $350 a night on Airbnb. And if you read guests' reviews, it's clear that they're enamored with its uniqueness and charm.

In addition to incredible views, the property offers a well-appointed living room, sitting room and kitchenette. A covered porch surrounds the property, and the one bedroom features a king-sized bed.

The property also doesn't skimp on amenities. It features heating and central air conditioning, and it even has Wi-Fi.

If French’s venture is inspiring you to restore an old property and rent it out for money, you should know that it may end up being a lucrative prospect. But it may also be more work than you’ve bargained for.

Passive income — but not in the truest sense of the word

Real estate is often considered a form of passive income, but that’s a bit misleading. It takes money to rehabilitate a property like French’s train car. And even if you find a newer property to buy that’s in decent shape, there’s still a host of maintenance items you’ll need to tackle throughout the year.

Plus, if you’re renting out a property on a platform like Airbnb, there’s work involved. You need to advertise, update and maintain your rental calendar, arrange for cleanings between guests (or do that work yourself), and address issues as they arise.

All told, the work is far from passive. Not only might you spend a lot of money in the course of maintaining a rental property, but the time investment could be overwhelming. So if you’re interested in earning passive income from real estate, there may be a better way.

