IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.86

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of December to $0.86. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

IDACORP's Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, IDACORP was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

IDACORP Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.72 total annually to $3.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, IDACORP has only grown its earnings per share at 4.8% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 4.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On IDACORP's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While IDACORP is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, IDACORP has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

