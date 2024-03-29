ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Improved by 15% in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is a clinical research organization. On March 28, 2024, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock closed at $335.95 per share. One-month return of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) was 4.78%, and its shares gained 59.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has a market capitalization of $27.714 billion.

"Our preference within Health Care is for novel therapies to address unmet medical needs, specialized providers, and innovators. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is a clinical research organization that provides outsourced development and commercialization services. Its shares improved by 15% on mixed third quarter results, which included revenues that were slightly below and inline earnings. Noteworthy were margin expansion and strong net new business bookings."

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) was held by 43 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 39 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

