Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Reports Decrease in Indicative Net Asset Value Amid Management Changes

Indicative Net Asset Value : Estimated at $4.76 billion as of December 31, 2023, marking a decrease of approximately $411 million.

Management Updates : Andrew Teno named CEO of IEP, and David Willetts appointed as CEO of Pep Boys.

Investment Performance : Long-term activist returns highlighted as outstanding despite occasional underperformance due to hedge book volatility.

Quarterly Distribution : Intention to declare a $1.00 per depositary unit distribution for Q4 2023, with a 19% annualized yield based on the February 16, 2024 closing price.

Investment Strategy : Emphasis on activism as the best investment paradigm, with IEP's depositary units increasing by approximately 1,066% since January 1, 2000.

New Investment Positions: Announced positions in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) and JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) within the Investment segment.

On February 21, 2024, Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) released its 8-K filing, providing a management and financial update that includes a decrease in indicative Net Asset Value (NAV) and several key management changes. IEP, a diversified conglomerate with operations across Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Pharma, and Home Fashion segments, primarily in the United States, is known for its activist investment strategy.

Financial Performance and Management Changes

IEP's Chairman, Carl C. Icahn, reaffirmed the company's commitment to activism, citing its superior long-term returns despite inherent volatility. Since adopting the activist strategy in 2000, IEP's depositary units have significantly outperformed major indices, with an increase of approximately 1,066%, including reinvestments and in-kind distributions. The company's estimated indicative NAV as of December 31, 2023, stands at $4.76 billion, a decrease of approximately $411 million, primarily driven by investment funds' underperformance and return of capital to unitholders.

IEP announced the appointment of Andrew Teno as the new CEO of IEP and David Willetts as CEO of Pep Boys, signaling a strategic move to bolster the company's management team for future success. Teno, with a notable record in stock picking and position stewardship, has been with Icahn Capital as a portfolio manager since 2020. Willetts' operational expertise is expected to unlock significant value creation potential at Pep Boys.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

The company highlighted its recent activist positions in American Electric Power Company, Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp., reflecting its ongoing strategy to invest in temporarily out-of-favor companies with potential hidden value. Despite occasional underperformance due to the hedge book, IEP anticipates a return to historical levels where long positions outperform hedges, potentially resulting in an enhanced NAV.

IEP also intends to declare a $1.00 per depositary unit distribution for Q4 2023, offering a 19% annualized yield based on the February 16, 2024, closing price. Unitholders will continue to have the option to receive the distribution in cash or additional depositary units.

Investor Considerations

Investors are advised to consider the indicative NAV as one of several metrics for evaluating IEP's asset value. It is important to note that the indicative NAV does not represent the market price at which the depositary units trade and is not necessarily reflective of the company's valuation. The company's depositary units are not redeemable, and market prices may vary from the indicative NAV.

IEP's financial update underscores the company's resilience and adaptability in a challenging economic landscape. With strategic management changes and a continued focus on its proven activist investment strategy, IEP aims to navigate market volatility and deliver value to its unitholders.

