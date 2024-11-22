Icahn Enterprises (IEP): Among the NASDAQ Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential According to Analysts
We recently compiled a list of the 12 NASDAQ Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential According to Analysts.
Potomac Wealth Advisors president Mark Avallone joined CNBC's 'The Exchange' on November 16 to discuss where he sees investing opportunities following Trump's election. He believes investing in the tech sector makes the most sense given the implications of the 2024 election results for the financial markets. He noted that the election has shifted the underlying dynamics affecting businesses, particularly regarding regulation and taxation. The new administration has changed the previous climate of heightened regulation and discussions around increasing capital gains and corporate taxes. Avallone believes that the potential for reduced regulation and lower taxes on corporations could create a more favorable environment for business growth.
He emphasized that corporate America’s ability to deliver earnings will be crucial, relying on continued efficiencies and advancements in technology. This perspective supports his thesis that investing in technology remains a sound strategy for investors. When discussing specific stocks, Avallone highlighted major tech companies from the MAG7 as particularly attractive. He expressed confidence that the current administration would foster a more supportive environment for these companies, allowing them to thrive.
Avallone also touched on the defense sector, which has historically benefited from global conflicts. He pointed out that defense companies have shown resilience and believes that ongoing global tensions will sustain demand for defense stocks, providing a hedge against market volatility.
However, Avallone expressed caution regarding the healthcare sector, which has been lagging due to heavy regulation and political scrutiny. He noted that despite an aging population driving demand for medical equipment, regulatory pressures have hindered growth in this area. Overall, his analysis underscores a cautious optimism about investing in technology and defense while highlighting potential challenges within healthcare as businesses navigate the post-election landscape.
Methodology
We sifted through Finviz to compile a list of 30 NASDAQ stocks with high upside potentials. We then selected the 12 stocks with the biggest upside potential according to analysts. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their analysts' upside potential.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)
Average Upside Potential as of November 21: 125.49%
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is a diversified holding company that operates across multiple sectors, including investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, pharmaceuticals, railcar, mining, and metals. Its investment segment manages proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The energy division refines and markets fuels and manufactures fertilizers. It also engages in automotive repair services and real estate leasing and development.
The company's value decreased in the third quarter of 2024, dropping by $423 million. Revenue in Q3 was lower than Street expectations and dropped 25.69% as compared to the year-ago period, recording an amount of $2.22 billion. While some investments, like the investment funds, performed well, up 8% year-over-year, others, such as CVR Energy and the auto service business, struggled.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is actively taking steps to improve its auto service business, including making management changes. In Q3, the Auto segment saw a $70 million decrease in net sales and other revenues year-over-year. Automotive services revenues declined by $51 million due to operational issues such as insufficient inventory, staffing levels, and reduced consumer spending on automotive repairs and maintenance. The aftermarket parts business contributed to a $20 million decrease in revenue.
The recent management changes in the auto segment are already yielding positive results, with a significant reversal in revenue trends. Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) believes in its long-term strategy and expects to generate strong returns for shareholders in the future.
Here is what CrossingBridge Advisors has to say about Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:
“Icahn Enterprises LP, headed by investor Carl Icahn, is a diversified holding company with interests in investments, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion and pharmaceuticals. The investment segment derives revenues from gains and losses from investment transactions. Other operating segments, in most cases, are independently operated businesses obtained through a controlling interest.
